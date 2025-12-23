China Urges U.S. Nuclear Disarmament Amid Missile Expansion

China has called on the United States to adhere to its nuclear disarmament responsibilities after revelations of China's missile expansion near the Mongolian border. With over 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles noted in a Pentagon draft, China expresses concerns over the lack of arms control talks.

Lin Jian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, emphasized that the U.S., as the super nuclear power, must prioritize reducing its arsenal to encourage global disarmament efforts. The Pentagon's report indicates China's rapid advancement in nuclear capabilities.

Although maintaining a defensive stance, China's arsenal is projected to grow significantly by 2030, contrasting with the U.S.'s existing stockpile. The Chinese spokesperson condemned the U.S. for using China's advancements as a pretext to modernize its own nuclear forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)