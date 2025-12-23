Diplomatic Efforts: Easing U.S.-Russia Tensions

In a recent development, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that diplomatic discussions between Russia and the United States aimed at reducing tensions are underway. Despite efforts, key issues have yet to be settled, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

These discussions are focused on resolving irritants in bilateral relations that have affected embassy operations of both nations. Ryabkov indicated that another round of talks is scheduled for early spring 2026.

It is important to note that these dialogues are separate from the ongoing negotiations between Russia and the U.S. over the war in Ukraine. The objective remains to streamline diplomatic relations while addressing other unrelated disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)