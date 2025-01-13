Left Menu

Sterling's Slump: What Lies Ahead for the British Pound?

The British pound fell against the dollar and euro due to concerns over Britain's fiscal sustainability amid rising gilt yields. Global bond yield surges, driven by U.S. inflation fears, have impacted UK markets, with analysts suggesting potential government spending cuts or tax hikes. Upcoming UK inflation data will influence monetary policy outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:27 IST
Sterling's Slump: What Lies Ahead for the British Pound?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound continued its downward trajectory against the dollar and euro on Monday, as investor anxiety over the UK's fiscal health persists amid climbing gilt yields for the sixth consecutive day. Sterling hit its lowest value since November 2023, dropping to $1.2103 against the dollar.

Global currency traders have turned their focus to the pound, as soaring worldwide bond yields—largely fueled by inflation concerns in the United States—pressure British markets. Despite usually boosting currencies, higher yields in this case may spur government spending cuts or tax hikes in the UK, potentially stunting growth.

Attention shifts to this week's UK inflation figures, which will be pivotal in shaping expectations around the Bank of England's potential rate cut in February. Current futures market data suggests a 65% chance of a rate reduction, prompted by tempered core CPI forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025