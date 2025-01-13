Sterling's Slump: What Lies Ahead for the British Pound?

The British pound continued its downward trajectory against the dollar and euro on Monday, as investor anxiety over the UK's fiscal health persists amid climbing gilt yields for the sixth consecutive day. Sterling hit its lowest value since November 2023, dropping to $1.2103 against the dollar.

Global currency traders have turned their focus to the pound, as soaring worldwide bond yields—largely fueled by inflation concerns in the United States—pressure British markets. Despite usually boosting currencies, higher yields in this case may spur government spending cuts or tax hikes in the UK, potentially stunting growth.

Attention shifts to this week's UK inflation figures, which will be pivotal in shaping expectations around the Bank of England's potential rate cut in February. Current futures market data suggests a 65% chance of a rate reduction, prompted by tempered core CPI forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)