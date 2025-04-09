UK Firm on Online Safety Amid Trade Talks
Britain's Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, confirmed that the UK will not modify its Online Safety Act during trade negotiations with the US. The act enforces strict guidelines for online platforms to combat illegal activities, focusing on child safety. Tech firms face hefty fines if they fail to comply.
The UK government is steadfast in maintaining the current stipulations of its Online Safety Act amidst ongoing trade discussions with the United States. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy asserted on Wednesday that the legislation aimed at regulating the digital environment stands firm and will not be reconsidered as part of any trade deal.
In light of the new economic partnership discussions centered around technology and artificial intelligence, some have been apprehensive that essential policies constraining major tech companies could be compromised to reach an agreement. This follows President Trump's recent announcement of broad tariff measures.
Instated in 2023, the Online Safety Act holds platforms accountable, with a focus on curbing illegal activities, particularly those impacting children. Companies could face penalties equating to 10% of their global turnover, with the act's enforcement unrolling progressively. Ofcom has mandated major platforms like Facebook and TikTok to adopt stricter safety measures.
