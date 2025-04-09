Mumbai Awaits Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Mumbai Police announced Wednesday that any determination on securing custody of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana hinges on the particulars of the extradition order after his arrival in India. Reports confirm Rana's extradition from the United States is tied to a conspiracy case initiated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2009, concerning the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Mumbai Crime Branch clarified that the criminal conspiracy case was initially filed by the NIA in Delhi post the November 2008 attacks, which resulted in over 160 fatalities. While the ongoing extradition relates to this case, officials stated it remains undecided if Mumbai Police could pursue his custody for potential local investigations linked to the attacks.

Sources indicate, "Only upon reviewing the extradition grounds will clarity emerge on whether the Mumbai Crime Branch can seek custody." As of now, Mumbai Police await formal communication regarding Rana's potential transfer for questioning or legal processes.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian, faced conviction in the US for aiding the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 individuals. Concurrently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, at the News 18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, lauded the US Supreme Court's decision to extradite Rana, a key accused.

Jaishankar remarked, "There's nothing really new that I can say on the Tahawwur Rana issue. Obviously, we welcome the decision of the American legal process." His remarks followed the US Supreme Court's rejection of Rana's request to defer his extradition.

The US Supreme Court's order dated April 7, 2025, stated, "The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied." This marks a continuation from March when Justice Elena Kagan dismissed a similar plea. Rana's plea highlighted severe health issues and potential risks of extradition.

