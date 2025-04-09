Sri Lankan Hotel Workers Boost Israel's Hospitality Ahead of Holidays

The arrival of the first group of hotel workers from Sri Lanka in Israel marks a significant boost for the nation's hospitality sector. These workers have landed just in time for next week's Passover holiday, which traditionally sees a surge of Israeli and Jewish tourists flocking to the country's hotels.

In addition to the Passover visitors, the Easter holiday, observed on April 20, is expected to draw numerous Christian tourists to Israel. This influx of tourists coincides with Israel's strategic efforts to mitigate labor shortages by recruiting foreign workers amidst ongoing security challenges that restrict Palestinian labor.

This initiative represents Israel's negotiation success with various nations to address the workforce gap, aiming to maintain high-quality service in the hospitality sector. The arrival of around 100 workers is expected to significantly enhance customer experience during one of the busiest holiday seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)