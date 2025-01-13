Atal Setu: A Year of Transformation on India's Longest Sea Bridge

A year after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's longest sea bridge, Atal Setu, is yet to meet its projected traffic flow, drawing just under 23,000 vehicles daily against expectations of more than 56,000. Even so, the bridge has managed to handle over eight million vehicles in its first year, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Spanning almost 22 kilometers, the Atal Setu connects Sewri in Mumbai with Chirle in Navi Mumbai. The MMRDA describes it as a modern exemplar of infrastructure, safety, and efficiency, transforming travel dynamics substantially in the region. Despite projections by 2021 of 57,525 daily vehicles and an anticipated 88,550 by 2031, actual averages have remained much lower as the infrastructure continues to stabilize its role in the transport network.

Key features include advanced traffic management and emergency systems, which the bridge heavily relies upon to maintain safety and efficiency. A 24/7 operational team oversees traffic monitoring and incident management, contributing significantly not only to smoother transit between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai but also aiding the economic potential of the area, as affirmed by the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)