Swift Action Averts Major Train Disaster Near Villupuram
A MEMU train from Villupuram to Puducherry derailed, avoiding a major accident due to the quick actions of the loco pilot. No injuries were reported, services were disrupted for about 3 hours, and an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the derailment.
- Country:
- India
Near Villupuram, a coach of a MEMU train headed for Puducherry derailed on Tuesday. Thanks to the loco pilot's rapid response, a major accident was averted. No casualties were reported.
The incident occurred after the train, carrying around 500 passengers, departed Villupuram at 5.25 am. As it was navigating a curve, a coach came off the tracks, prompting the pilot to halt the train immediately.
The derailment caused disruptions to services on the Villupuram route, which lasted approximately three hours, until normalcy was restored by 8.30 am. An official inquiry has been initiated to investigate the cause of the derailment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Villupuram
- train
- derailment
- Puducherry
- accident
- loco pilot
- railway
- safety
- passengers
- inquiry
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Autorickshaw Accident Claims Lives in Hardoi
Tragedy Strikes: 71 Die in Ethiopian Truck Accident
Tragic Pattern: Frequent Bus Accidents Raise Alarm in Pakistan
Safety Concerns Plague Cultural Event After Congress MLA's Accident
Protests Erupt Over Novi Sad Railway Station Collapse: Corruption Charges Filed