Swift Action Averts Major Train Disaster Near Villupuram

Near Villupuram, a coach of a MEMU train headed for Puducherry derailed on Tuesday. Thanks to the loco pilot's rapid response, a major accident was averted. No casualties were reported.

The incident occurred after the train, carrying around 500 passengers, departed Villupuram at 5.25 am. As it was navigating a curve, a coach came off the tracks, prompting the pilot to halt the train immediately.

The derailment caused disruptions to services on the Villupuram route, which lasted approximately three hours, until normalcy was restored by 8.30 am. An official inquiry has been initiated to investigate the cause of the derailment.

(With inputs from agencies.)