Left Menu

Tragic Overturn: Mango-Laden Lorry Accident Claims Nine Lives

A tragic accident in Annamayya district involved a mango-laden lorry overturning on a mini truck, resulting in nine deaths and eleven injuries. Over 20 individuals were traveling on the lorry when its rear wheel got stuck in sand, leading to the accident late on Sunday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:42 IST
Tragic Overturn: Mango-Laden Lorry Accident Claims Nine Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Annamayya district as a mango-laden lorry overturned onto a mini-truck, causing nine fatalities and injuring eleven others, according to local police on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night, with over 20 passengers traveling atop the mango truck at the time. The mishap occurred when the lorry's rear wheel became stuck in sand, causing the vehicle to lose balance and collapse onto the mini-truck.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025