Tragic Overturn: Mango-Laden Lorry Accident Claims Nine Lives
A tragic accident in Annamayya district involved a mango-laden lorry overturning on a mini truck, resulting in nine deaths and eleven injuries. Over 20 individuals were traveling on the lorry when its rear wheel got stuck in sand, leading to the accident late on Sunday night.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded in Annamayya district as a mango-laden lorry overturned onto a mini-truck, causing nine fatalities and injuring eleven others, according to local police on Monday.
The incident took place late Sunday night, with over 20 passengers traveling atop the mango truck at the time. The mishap occurred when the lorry's rear wheel became stuck in sand, causing the vehicle to lose balance and collapse onto the mini-truck.
Local authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lorry
- accident
- Annamayya
- district
- mango
- truck
- injuries
- fatalities
- police
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident: Truck Plunges into Gorge, Claims Two Lives
DMK's Kanimozhi Urges Restoration of Mango Pulp Standards Amidst GST Challenges
Cutting the Risk: Preventing ACL Injuries in Women's Football
The Silent Epidemic: ACL Injuries Plaguing Women's Football
Mysterious Death of Truck Driver Stirs Concerns in Uttar Pradesh