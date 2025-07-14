Tragic Overturn: Mango-Laden Lorry Accident Claims Nine Lives

A tragic accident unfolded in Annamayya district as a mango-laden lorry overturned onto a mini-truck, causing nine fatalities and injuring eleven others, according to local police on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night, with over 20 passengers traveling atop the mango truck at the time. The mishap occurred when the lorry's rear wheel became stuck in sand, causing the vehicle to lose balance and collapse onto the mini-truck.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)