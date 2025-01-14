JD Sports Faces Profit Slump Amid Market Challenges

British sportswear giant JD Sports Fashion has issued a revised profit forecast following struggles in its key markets, Britain and the United States. A competitive promotional landscape has further hampered sales, prompting a warning of a 'cautious' outlook from the retailer.

In early trading, JD Sports' shares plummeted 12% to reach an almost five-year low. The company, which boasts over 4,500 global stores, experienced a revenue decline of 1.5% for November and December, resulting in a profit forecast reduction by around 40 million pounds.

Facing market headwinds and diminished demand for Nike products, which form a significant portion of its sales, JD Sports is preparing for continued challenging conditions. However, analysts remain optimistic about its long-term strategy, as it refrains from aggressive discounting despite the current market climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)