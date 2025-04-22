Purusha Prakriti: A Celebration of Harmony Between Art and Nature

At the intersection of tradition and contemporary art, 'Purusha Prakriti' brings together 40 acclaimed artists at Bespoke Art Gallery during Earth Month. Curated by art historian Uma Nair, the exhibition displays works from both Indian and international artists, capturing the harmonious relationship between mankind and nature.

Leading the exhibition is Himmat Shah's iconic 'head' from the London series, paying homage to modernism. Sculptural works from various artists add depth, including pieces by Dhananjay Singh, Karl Antao, and Jesús Curia. The exhibition also honors KG Subramanyan's centennial with prints and features dynamic ceramics and installations.

The diverse collection aims to extend the reach of Indian art globally. Founder Devin Gawarvala emphasizes the gallery's mission to go beyond niche audiences and promote ecological conservation. The exhibition runs until June 10, highlighting man's role in sustaining the planet.

