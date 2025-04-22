Left Menu

Purusha Prakriti: A Celebration of Harmony Between Art and Nature

The exhibition 'Purusha Prakriti' at Bespoke Art Gallery unites 40 artists to celebrate the interdependence of nature and humanity. Curated by Uma Nair, it features works from renowned artists like Himmat Shah, Dhananjay Singh, and KG Subramanyan across mediums such as sculpture, ceramics, and painting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:20 IST
At the intersection of tradition and contemporary art, 'Purusha Prakriti' brings together 40 acclaimed artists at Bespoke Art Gallery during Earth Month. Curated by art historian Uma Nair, the exhibition displays works from both Indian and international artists, capturing the harmonious relationship between mankind and nature.

Leading the exhibition is Himmat Shah's iconic 'head' from the London series, paying homage to modernism. Sculptural works from various artists add depth, including pieces by Dhananjay Singh, Karl Antao, and Jesús Curia. The exhibition also honors KG Subramanyan's centennial with prints and features dynamic ceramics and installations.

The diverse collection aims to extend the reach of Indian art globally. Founder Devin Gawarvala emphasizes the gallery's mission to go beyond niche audiences and promote ecological conservation. The exhibition runs until June 10, highlighting man's role in sustaining the planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

