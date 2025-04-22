Delhi's Earth Day Initiative: A Call for Environmental Unity

In a poignant call to action on World Earth Day, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood urged residents of the national capital to switch off all electrical appliances for five minutes at 8:00 pm. The initiative, aimed at raising environmental awareness, seeks to deliver a powerful communal message on the importance of environmental consciousness.

Minister Sood, emphasizing the collaborative effort under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, extolled residents to engage in this symbolic act. "This meaningful gesture will resonate broadly for the environment and Mother Earth," Sood asserted in his address.

World Earth Day, observed globally each year on April 22, raises awareness on critical environmental issues such as climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. The day sees participation worldwide through clean-up drives, tree planting, and a commitment to reducing carbon footprints.

Complementing these efforts, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the city's commitment to eco-friendly urban transport by introducing 330 new electric buses, an initiative under the DEVI (Dedicated Electric Vehicle Integration) scheme. However, the much-anticipated launch was postponed following national mourning declared after the death of Pope Francis. The Government of India has announced a three-day mourning period to honor the Pope's contributions, observed from April 22 to 23 and on the day of his funeral.

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88, will be remembered during this state mourning, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a mark of respect for the Supreme Pontiff's impactful life and leadership.

