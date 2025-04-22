Left Menu

World Leaders Unite at Pope Francis' Funeral

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican. The event, set for Saturday at St. Peter's Square, will see attendance from international leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, who have confirmed their travel plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to participate in the funeral proceedings of Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican this Saturday, according to a statement from his office.

The significant ceremony is anticipated to bring together numerous global dignitaries. Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intentions to attend the service in Rome, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

The gathering is expected to be a monumental event, drawing leaders from across the world to honor the influential religious figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

