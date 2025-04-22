World Leaders Unite at Pope Francis' Funeral

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to participate in the funeral proceedings of Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican this Saturday, according to a statement from his office.

The significant ceremony is anticipated to bring together numerous global dignitaries. Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intentions to attend the service in Rome, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

The gathering is expected to be a monumental event, drawing leaders from across the world to honor the influential religious figure.

