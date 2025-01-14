Vishwa Samudra Group Names Shivdutt Das as Managing Director
Vishwa Samudra Group appointed Shivdutt Das as its new Managing Director, elevating him from his role as Group Executive Director. The Hyderabad-based conglomerate, involved in aviation, marine, engineering, and infrastructure, also named Lakshmi Priyadarshini as Vice Chairperson. The company has international operations and previously managed Krishnapatnam Port.
On Tuesday, Hyderabad's diversified conglomerate, Vishwa Samudra Group, made a significant leadership announcement by appointing Shivdutt Das as its new Managing Director.
Shivdutt, who previously served as Group Executive Director, brings profound experience from his past roles in major firms like United Spirits, ICICI Prudential, and Tata AIA, among others.
The expansive group, marking its presence across sectors such as aviation, marine, and infrastructure, emphasized its vision of global growth, seeing Shivdutt as a key asset in this pursuit.
