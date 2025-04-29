Ukraine's Covert Strikes: Unveiling a High-Stakes Intelligence Game

In a bold statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended Ukraine's foreign intelligence for its notable success in targeting high-profile Russian military officials since the onset of the war. The Ukrainian leader refrained from addressing a recent car bomb outside Moscow that resulted in the death of a senior Russian officer.

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of orchestrating last Friday's car bomb assassination of Yaroslav Moskalik, a key figure in the Russian General Staff. However, Ukrainian authorities have not issued direct remarks concerning Moskalik's death, which joins a series of incidents involving Russian military deaths since the February 2022 invasion.

Zelenskiy highlighted the ongoing efforts to dismantle Russian intelligence networks in Ukraine, crediting the foreign intelligence service led by Oleg Ivashchenko. Previously, Ukraine's SBU announced it had taken down Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, claiming he was responsible for chemical attacks against Ukrainian forces.

