Ukraine's Covert Strikes: Unveiling a High-Stakes Intelligence Game

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy lauded the nation's foreign intelligence for eliminating Russian military leaders amid the ongoing conflict. While no official comment was made on a recent car bomb killing, Ukraine's SBU claims it killed a top Russian general culpable for chemical warfare. Russia blames Ukraine for recent attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 06:30 IST
In a bold statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended Ukraine's foreign intelligence for its notable success in targeting high-profile Russian military officials since the onset of the war. The Ukrainian leader refrained from addressing a recent car bomb outside Moscow that resulted in the death of a senior Russian officer.

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of orchestrating last Friday's car bomb assassination of Yaroslav Moskalik, a key figure in the Russian General Staff. However, Ukrainian authorities have not issued direct remarks concerning Moskalik's death, which joins a series of incidents involving Russian military deaths since the February 2022 invasion.

Zelenskiy highlighted the ongoing efforts to dismantle Russian intelligence networks in Ukraine, crediting the foreign intelligence service led by Oleg Ivashchenko. Previously, Ukraine's SBU announced it had taken down Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, claiming he was responsible for chemical attacks against Ukrainian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

