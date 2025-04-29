Australia's Youth Decides: A Battle Against the Right-wing Resurgence

As Australia heads to polls this Saturday, university student Jessica Louise Smith, 19, is among many young voters aiming to prevent a conservative government led by opposition leader Peter Dutton. Smith fears potential disruptions similar to those experienced in the United States during Donald Trump's presidency.

With Millennials and Generation Z voters, who represent 43% of the electorate under Australia's mandatory voting system, the political scene is undergoing a significant shift. This change has forced parties like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor and the Liberal-National coalition to engage young voters via social media and digital platforms, hoping to address their concerns on housing and student debt.

However, dissatisfaction runs deep among the youth, many of whom grew up amid a global pandemic and climate crisis, leading them to feel neglected by major political parties. Despite preferential voting that allows ranking their choices, young voters are increasingly supporting minor parties, reflecting a desire for a more progressive government.

