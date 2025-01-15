Hari Om Offers Free Subscriptions at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Mumbai, January 15: In a groundbreaking initiative, Hari Om, India's foremost devotional OTT platform, is set to distribute free subscriptions at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, renowned as the world's largest spiritual gathering. The event, taking place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, carries unique significance as it occurs after a rare celestial planetary alignment not seen for 144 years.

This extraordinary spiritual celebration is anticipated to attract millions of devotees, saints, and pilgrims globally, underscoring India's profound spiritual and cultural heritage. Hari Om seeks to marry tradition with technology, offering a comprehensive range of devotional programming that includes over 20 thematic shows, video and audio bhajans, live aartis, and even prasad booking services.

Vibhu Agarwal, the Founder of Hari Om OTT, emphasized the platform's mission, stating, "We are thrilled to associate with India's biggest festival Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This gesture of free access is our way of enriching the spiritual experience for those attending." Hari Om's collaboration with the Maha Kumbh Mela signifies a harmonious blend of digital innovation and traditional devotional practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)