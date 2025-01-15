Left Menu

Hari Om Offers Free Subscriptions at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Hari Om, India's leading devotional OTT platform, is set to distribute free subscriptions during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. This initiative aims to enhance spiritual engagement by providing access to a vast library of devotional content to millions of devotees attending this historic event in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:59 IST
Hari Om Offers Free Subscriptions at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
'Hari Om' India's First Devotional OTT Offers Free Subscription to All at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, January 15: In a groundbreaking initiative, Hari Om, India's foremost devotional OTT platform, is set to distribute free subscriptions at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, renowned as the world's largest spiritual gathering. The event, taking place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, carries unique significance as it occurs after a rare celestial planetary alignment not seen for 144 years.

This extraordinary spiritual celebration is anticipated to attract millions of devotees, saints, and pilgrims globally, underscoring India's profound spiritual and cultural heritage. Hari Om seeks to marry tradition with technology, offering a comprehensive range of devotional programming that includes over 20 thematic shows, video and audio bhajans, live aartis, and even prasad booking services.

Vibhu Agarwal, the Founder of Hari Om OTT, emphasized the platform's mission, stating, "We are thrilled to associate with India's biggest festival Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This gesture of free access is our way of enriching the spiritual experience for those attending." Hari Om's collaboration with the Maha Kumbh Mela signifies a harmonious blend of digital innovation and traditional devotional practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025