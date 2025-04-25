India's Resolve to Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar strongly voiced the country's determination to avenge the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Speaking at a public health department event, he emphasized the Indian Army's readiness to take decisive action against the perpetrators, as the attack stirred nationwide outrage.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made critical decisions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and severing ties with Pakistan, aiming to prevent future acts of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)