India's Resolve to Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed nationwide sentiment for avenging the recent Pahalgam terror attack, urging decisive action from the Indian Army. The attack resulted in 26 deaths, including six tourists from Maharashtra. Following the incident, India has placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with Pakistan.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar strongly voiced the country's determination to avenge the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Speaking at a public health department event, he emphasized the Indian Army's readiness to take decisive action against the perpetrators, as the attack stirred nationwide outrage.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made critical decisions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and severing ties with Pakistan, aiming to prevent future acts of terrorism.

