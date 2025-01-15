Left Menu

Oriental Hotels Ltd. Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Oriental Hotels Ltd reported a profit of Rs 13.99 crore for Q3 of FY25, with revenue surging to Rs 122.05 crore. The company, associated with The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, saw growth driven by increased room rates, resulting in EBITDA growth of 22%.

Oriental Hotels Ltd has announced a profit after tax of Rs 13.99 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, reflecting its strong performance. This comes despite the corresponding quarter last year showing a higher profit after tax of Rs 16.43 crore.

As an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Oriental Hotels manages several prestigious properties, including the Taj Coromandel and Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa in Chennai. Revenue for the recent quarter soared to Rs 122.05 crore compared to Rs 106.07 crore during the same period last year.

According to Pramod Ranjan, Managing Director and CEO, the Q3FY25 operating revenue hit Rs 121 crore, marking a 20% growth from the prior year. This was spearheaded by an 11% increase in average room rates, resulting in an operating EBITDA of Rs 34 crore, up by 22%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

