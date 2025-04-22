Left Menu

38th CABA Meeting: Strengthening India's Archaeological Ties

The Archaeological Survey of India is set to host the 38th Central Advisory Board of Archaeology meeting on April 23 at Bharat Mandapam. Formed in 1945, CABA builds connections between ASI, universities, and state governments. Discussions will cover past resolutions and academic collaborations.

The Archaeological Survey of India has announced that it will soon host the 38th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) on April 23, as confirmed by the Ministry of Culture this Tuesday. This significant event will take place at Bharat Mandapam, focusing on enhancing the collaboration between the Archaeological Survey of India and various academic bodies and state governments in conducting comprehensive archaeological research.

Originally established in 1945, CABA is reconstituted every three years through a gazette notification, pending approval from the Union Culture Minister, who also serves as the chairman of the board. The current Union Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will chair the upcoming meeting. The board's 37th meeting previously occurred on June 14, 2022, under then Union Minister of Culture, G Kishan Reddy.

The 38th CABA meeting is poised to convene discussions around the resolutions and suggestions of its members and review the actions taken since the last session. The Archaeological Survey of India, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, continues to be at the forefront of fostering academic excellence and archaeological research in India.

