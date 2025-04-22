Resilience in Ramban: Relief Efforts Continue Amidst Flash Floods

Intense relief efforts are underway in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, following flash floods caused by torrential rainfall, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The restoration of crucial services, including power and water supply, is progressing well despite the challenging conditions, although National Highway 44 remains partially blocked.

Minister Singh took to Twitter to reassure the public of the administration's full support, emphasizing that essential services are being restored swiftly. He reported that out of 1762 Distribution Transformers (DTS), 1486 have been brought back online, and efforts to restore the remaining are ongoing. Water supply schemes are also being quickly reinstated.

Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, highlighted that the disaster response was proactive, thanks to an early advisory warning of the potential for severe rainfall. While there was significant infrastructural damage, including blocked roads and damaged homes, there were no casualties reported in Ramban. Meanwhile, a separate landslide incident claimed lives in Bagahana village.

(With inputs from agencies.)