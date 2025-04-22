Left Menu

Contentious Debates Emerge Over Waqf Act Reforms

Chaudhary Ifrahim Hussain, head of the Bharatiya Samaj Sevak Sangathan, has challenged recent Supreme Court arguments on the Waqf Act. He opposes claims about non-Muslim participation in Waqf boards and the registration status of ancient mosques, advocating for transparency and integrity in Waqf Board operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:52 IST
Contentious Debates Emerge Over Waqf Act Reforms
Bharatiya Samaj Sevak Sangathan Chaudhary Ifrahim Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chaudhary Ifrahim Hussain, President of the Bharatiya Samaj Sevak Sangathan, has formally objected to certain arguments made during recent Supreme Court hearings on the Waqf Act. In a letter to India's Chief Secretary, Hussain voiced his opposition to the exclusion of non-Muslims from Waqf boards and the registration issues surrounding ancient mosques.

Hussain described these objections as baseless and unconstitutional, asserting that Islam does not prevent non-Muslims from joining Waqf Boards if they act with honesty. He also directed criticism towards the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, stating that integrity transcends religious identity.

Highlighting financial mismanagement, Hussain alleged that lands valued in the billions remain unregistered and that the Waqf Board's Rs 12,000 crore annual income is unaudited. He called for thorough scrutiny by the Supreme Court, with Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske adding that reform aims to benefit poor Muslims, not infringe on religious rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025