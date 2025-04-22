Contentious Debates Emerge Over Waqf Act Reforms

Chaudhary Ifrahim Hussain, President of the Bharatiya Samaj Sevak Sangathan, has formally objected to certain arguments made during recent Supreme Court hearings on the Waqf Act. In a letter to India's Chief Secretary, Hussain voiced his opposition to the exclusion of non-Muslims from Waqf boards and the registration issues surrounding ancient mosques.

Hussain described these objections as baseless and unconstitutional, asserting that Islam does not prevent non-Muslims from joining Waqf Boards if they act with honesty. He also directed criticism towards the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, stating that integrity transcends religious identity.

Highlighting financial mismanagement, Hussain alleged that lands valued in the billions remain unregistered and that the Waqf Board's Rs 12,000 crore annual income is unaudited. He called for thorough scrutiny by the Supreme Court, with Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske adding that reform aims to benefit poor Muslims, not infringe on religious rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)