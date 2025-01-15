India Invites Global Investment in Textile Boom at Heimtextil 2025

Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, has called on global investors to take advantage of the burgeoning opportunities within India's textile sector. Warning of the risk of missing out on lucrative prospects, Singh stressed this point during his inauguration of the India Pavilion at the esteemed Heimtextil 2025 trade event in Messe Frankfurt.

Highlighting India's significant presence at this global home textiles fair, the minister underscored the nation's commitment to innovation and sustainability while urging worldwide partnership. He extended an official invitation to all participating countries to attend Bharat Tex 2025, hoping to showcase investment potentials within India's dynamic textile landscape.

During a meeting with investors and manufacturers, Singh presented India's impressive growth narrative and the influx of foreign direct investment over the past decade. He hailed the 'Make in India' initiative as a key driver of competitive manufacturing, encouraging German machinery producers to engage more robustly with India.

The minister specifically urged machinery manufacturers to consider production within India, citing successful examples like a thriving German sewing thread manufacturer. The government's backing of Indian exporters at international platforms such as Heimtextil further underscores India's global ambitions.

The event, a hub of industry interaction, saw Singh exploring diverse stalls to assess innovations in home textiles. The robust engagement from industry leaders and exporters at the event underscores India's resolve to cement its status as a global textile giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)