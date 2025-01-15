Left Menu

Boosting Job Creation: Model Career Service Centres to Be Established Nationwide

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the establishment of model career service centres at universities through public-private partnerships. These centres aim to provide career counselling and strengthen industry links, addressing a lack of job direction among students. They will operate in collaboration with industrial bodies and universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has revealed a plan to establish model career service centres nationwide in collaboration with universities and industries. These centres, operating under a public-private partnership model, are expected to enhance job creation by offering career counselling and strengthening links between academia and industry.

At the CII Conference on the Future of Jobs, Minister Mandaviya emphasized the necessity of these centres in every university, highlighting the role of industry bodies such as CII in facilitating the initiative. The minister expressed confidence in utilizing university premises for these centres while leveraging support from industry federations and the employment ministry to provide logistical aid.

Mandaviya stressed the importance of creating an ecosystem that respects wealth creators and fuels employment growth. He advocated for a revamped definition of employment and the establishment of a task force to analyze workforce needs. Industry leaders, including CII's Vinod Sharma, proposed a national employment policy and a Universal Labour Management Information System to aid job seekers and employers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

