Cabo Verde's Climate and Development Strategy: Building Resilience and Embracing a Low-Carbon Future

Cabo Verde has unveiled its Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR), which outlines the nation’s strategic vision for building resilience against climate change while accelerating a low-carbon transition. As a Small Island Developing State (SIDS) located in the Atlantic Ocean, Cabo Verde faces unique challenges due to climate change and its inherent vulnerabilities to natural disasters such as droughts, floods, ocean warming, and rising sea levels.

Cabo Verde’s vulnerability to climate change is compounded by economic challenges, including its heavy reliance on tourism, the importation of fuel and goods (which account for 80% of domestic food consumption), and high public debt. These factors pose significant risks to the country’s development trajectory. Projections indicate that without effective adaptation measures, Cabo Verde’s GDP could experience losses of up to 3.6% by 2050, making climate action an urgent priority.

A Path Forward: The CCDR’s Roadmap for Climate Action

The CCDR lays out a comprehensive roadmap for aligning Cabo Verde's development goals with effective climate action. It emphasizes the integration of climate resilience strategies with sustainable growth opportunities to address the country’s vulnerabilities and challenges. The report outlines several immediate priorities to enhance climate resilience and secure long-term economic and social well-being:

Promoting Integrated Land and Water Management: Enhancing food security by investing in efficient irrigation, introducing drought-resistant crops, and focusing on landscape restoration to ensure the country can withstand increasingly erratic weather patterns. Fostering a Climate-Resilient Blue Economy: Diversifying the tourism sector, improving sustainable fisheries management, and implementing coastal ecosystem protection measures to support sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities and reduce vulnerability to rising sea levels. Upgrading Infrastructure Systems: Integrating climate risks into urban planning and transport systems to safeguard critical infrastructure, improve inter-island connectivity, and reduce the impact of natural disasters on key sectors. Accelerating the Low-Carbon Energy Transition: Expanding renewable energy capacity, improving grid efficiency, and reducing the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels. This transition aims to lower energy costs and help Cabo Verde become more self-sufficient in energy production. Enhancing Social Resilience: Strengthening social protection systems and investing in education and skills development to support vulnerable populations. By tapping into green job opportunities and promoting sustainable livelihoods, Cabo Verde aims to improve social welfare alongside economic growth.

Investment Needs and Economic Benefits

The CCDR estimates that implementing ambitious climate action will require annual investments of around $140 million from 2024 to 2030 and beyond. However, these costs are expected to be outweighed by significant economic and social benefits. By 2050, climate action could lead to a 2.5% increase in GDP compared to a baseline scenario, as the country reaps the rewards of green development and resilient infrastructure.

Partnerships and Innovation in Financing

To achieve these ambitious goals, Cabo Verde will need to mobilize financing from diverse sources. This includes forging strong partnerships with the private sector, collaborating with international stakeholders, and exploring innovative financial instruments. The role of the private sector is particularly important in scaling up investment in sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Climate Action as an Opportunity for Sustainable Growth

Indira Campos, the World Bank Group Resident Representative for Cabo Verde, highlighted that climate action represents not just a necessity but also a significant opportunity for the country to chart a more sustainable and prosperous future. "With strong governance, innovative financing, and community engagement, Cabo Verde can lead the way in resilience and low-carbon development," she stated.

As Cabo Verde moves forward with its climate strategy, it aims to showcase how small island nations can turn climate vulnerabilities into opportunities for inclusive growth and environmental sustainability, positioning itself as a leader in the fight against climate change in the Atlantic region.