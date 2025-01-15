Left Menu

IndiGo Faces Rs 25 Lakh Customs Fine Over Jet Fuel

IndiGo has been fined over Rs 25 lakh by the Ludhiana customs department regarding duties on jet fuel. The Joint Commissioner of Customs imposed the fine, with IndiGo planning to pursue legal measures. The company states this will not affect its financials, operations, or other activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:47 IST
IndiGo Faces Rs 25 Lakh Customs Fine Over Jet Fuel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent Indian airline IndiGo has been hit with a fine of more than Rs 25 lakh by the customs department, concerning duty on jet fuel. The penalty was levied by the Joint Commissioner of Customs in Ludhiana.

InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, revealed in a regulatory filing that the fine pertains to a "demand for additional duty of customs on remnant Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)."

IndiGo plans to contest the fine through appropriate legal channels while assuring stakeholders that it will have no significant impact on the airline's financials, operations, or other activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025