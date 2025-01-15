IndiGo Faces Rs 25 Lakh Customs Fine Over Jet Fuel

Prominent Indian airline IndiGo has been hit with a fine of more than Rs 25 lakh by the customs department, concerning duty on jet fuel. The penalty was levied by the Joint Commissioner of Customs in Ludhiana.

InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, revealed in a regulatory filing that the fine pertains to a "demand for additional duty of customs on remnant Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)."

IndiGo plans to contest the fine through appropriate legal channels while assuring stakeholders that it will have no significant impact on the airline's financials, operations, or other activities.

