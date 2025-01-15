IndiGo Faces Rs 25 Lakh Customs Fine Over Jet Fuel
IndiGo has been fined over Rs 25 lakh by the Ludhiana customs department regarding duties on jet fuel. The Joint Commissioner of Customs imposed the fine, with IndiGo planning to pursue legal measures. The company states this will not affect its financials, operations, or other activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Prominent Indian airline IndiGo has been hit with a fine of more than Rs 25 lakh by the customs department, concerning duty on jet fuel. The penalty was levied by the Joint Commissioner of Customs in Ludhiana.
InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, revealed in a regulatory filing that the fine pertains to a "demand for additional duty of customs on remnant Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)."
IndiGo plans to contest the fine through appropriate legal channels while assuring stakeholders that it will have no significant impact on the airline's financials, operations, or other activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fuel Price Revision: ATF and LPG Costs Cut
Catfisher Nabbed in Delhi: Cyber Crime Unveiled in Online Dating Case
Revolutionizing Learning: Klassroom Edutech's AI-Powered Education OTT Platform
Germany's Potential Exit from X Platform Sparks Debate
Global Kartel Unveils AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Youth Marketing