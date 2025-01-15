Shrinking US Population Projections Highlight Future Challenges

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has updated its forecast for the US population over the next three decades, reducing the projected figure to 372 million by 2053. This is a notable decrease from last year's projection of 383 million.

Driving this reduction are lower anticipated birth rates and decreased immigration. The US population stood at approximately 341 million at the start of this year and is expected to rise to 350 million by the year's end. Over the next 30 years, annual growth is set to slow significantly, falling from an average of 0.4% over the next decade to just 0.1% by 2055.

The CBO highlights the critical role of immigration in sustaining population levels, warning that without it, the US population could start to shrink by 2033. Fertility rates are not expected to reach the replacement rate of 2.1 births per woman, remaining instead at 1.60 births per woman over three decades.

