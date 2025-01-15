Left Menu

Shrinking US Population Projections Highlight Future Challenges

The US Congressional Budget Office has revised its population projections, estimating 372 million residents in 30 years, down from last year's 383 million. This decline is attributed to lower birth rates and reduced immigration. By 2055, growth rates are expected to slow significantly, underscoring potential economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:57 IST
Shrinking US Population Projections Highlight Future Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has updated its forecast for the US population over the next three decades, reducing the projected figure to 372 million by 2053. This is a notable decrease from last year's projection of 383 million.

Driving this reduction are lower anticipated birth rates and decreased immigration. The US population stood at approximately 341 million at the start of this year and is expected to rise to 350 million by the year's end. Over the next 30 years, annual growth is set to slow significantly, falling from an average of 0.4% over the next decade to just 0.1% by 2055.

The CBO highlights the critical role of immigration in sustaining population levels, warning that without it, the US population could start to shrink by 2033. Fertility rates are not expected to reach the replacement rate of 2.1 births per woman, remaining instead at 1.60 births per woman over three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025