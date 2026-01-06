Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Launches Unilateral Military Operation in Venezuela

As the Trump administration launches a military operation to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, concerns arise over U.S. expansionism and lack of congressional involvement. While Republicans mainly support the move, many Democrats criticize the absence of consultation and transparency. A war powers resolution awaits a Senate vote amidst ongoing controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 08:19 IST
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Launches Unilateral Military Operation in Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and top U.S. officials briefed congressional leaders about a military operation in Venezuela aimed at ousting President Nicolás Maduro. This move has sparked debate over President Trump's unilateral foreign policy and raised concerns about U.S. expansionism without congressional oversight.

Republican leaders mostly backed Trump's decision, but questions arose from Democrats concerned about the possible costs and transparency of such actions. A war powers resolution to restrict military action in Venezuela is set for a Senate vote, amid a polarized response from lawmakers.

The classified briefing left unresolved questions about U.S. involvement and the potential for prolonged conflict. The abrupt nature of the operation and lack of consultation has highlighted bipartisan apprehension, as Trump's foreign policy ventures risk evoking previous unsuccessful military engagements worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

 Sri Lanka
2
Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

 Global
3
Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

 Denmark
4
Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026