Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Launches Unilateral Military Operation in Venezuela

In a surprising turn of events, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and top U.S. officials briefed congressional leaders about a military operation in Venezuela aimed at ousting President Nicolás Maduro. This move has sparked debate over President Trump's unilateral foreign policy and raised concerns about U.S. expansionism without congressional oversight.

Republican leaders mostly backed Trump's decision, but questions arose from Democrats concerned about the possible costs and transparency of such actions. A war powers resolution to restrict military action in Venezuela is set for a Senate vote, amid a polarized response from lawmakers.

The classified briefing left unresolved questions about U.S. involvement and the potential for prolonged conflict. The abrupt nature of the operation and lack of consultation has highlighted bipartisan apprehension, as Trump's foreign policy ventures risk evoking previous unsuccessful military engagements worldwide.

