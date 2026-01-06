Left Menu

Quake Strikes Shimane Prefecture: No Tsunami Threat

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Shimane prefecture in northwestern Japan, shaking cities such as Matsue. Despite concerns, no tsunami warning was issued, nor were any injuries or damage reported. The Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that the Shimane nuclear plant remained unaffected by the tremors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-01-2026 08:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 08:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Shimane prefecture in northwestern Japan on Tuesday, officials reported. Thankfully, no tsunami warnings were issued, easing fears of larger repercussions.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake's epicenter was located about 10 kilometers inland. The tremors were felt strongly in Matsue, the prefectural capital, and nearby areas, though no immediate reports of injury or structural damage emerged.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority assured that the Shimane nuclear power plant and associated facilities remained fully operational, with no abnormalities detected. Japan, located within the Pacific Ring of Fire, remains vigilant due to its propensity for seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

