Quake Strikes Shimane Prefecture: No Tsunami Threat

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Shimane prefecture in northwestern Japan on Tuesday, officials reported. Thankfully, no tsunami warnings were issued, easing fears of larger repercussions.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake's epicenter was located about 10 kilometers inland. The tremors were felt strongly in Matsue, the prefectural capital, and nearby areas, though no immediate reports of injury or structural damage emerged.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority assured that the Shimane nuclear power plant and associated facilities remained fully operational, with no abnormalities detected. Japan, located within the Pacific Ring of Fire, remains vigilant due to its propensity for seismic activity.

