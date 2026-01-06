In a bold diplomatic move, China has lashed out at the United States for seizing Venezuela's leader, Nicolas Maduro, and bringing him to trial in New York. The incident has sparked tensions at the UN, where China condemned the U.S. actions, which some view as America acting as a 'world judge.'

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, addressing the situation, emphasized the importance of protecting the sovereignty and security of countries under international law. The move has also put the spotlight on China's alliances, particularly with Latin American nations participating in the Global Security Initiative.

This confrontation is further complicated by the history of China's strengthening ties in Latin America, a strategy that has seen many countries recognize Beijing over Taiwan in recent decades, influenced by economic partnerships and diplomatic persuasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)