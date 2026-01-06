Left Menu

China Criticizes U.S. Over Venezuela Leader's Seizure: A Diplomatic Standoff

China has strongly criticized the United States for seizing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, calling it a move of acting as a 'world judge.' This incident has sparked a diplomatic confrontation at the United Nations, challenging China's policy of non-intervention and its alliances with Latin American countries.

Updated: 06-01-2026 08:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 08:26 IST
China Criticizes U.S. Over Venezuela Leader's Seizure: A Diplomatic Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold diplomatic move, China has lashed out at the United States for seizing Venezuela's leader, Nicolas Maduro, and bringing him to trial in New York. The incident has sparked tensions at the UN, where China condemned the U.S. actions, which some view as America acting as a 'world judge.'

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, addressing the situation, emphasized the importance of protecting the sovereignty and security of countries under international law. The move has also put the spotlight on China's alliances, particularly with Latin American nations participating in the Global Security Initiative.

This confrontation is further complicated by the history of China's strengthening ties in Latin America, a strategy that has seen many countries recognize Beijing over Taiwan in recent decades, influenced by economic partnerships and diplomatic persuasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

