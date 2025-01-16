Left Menu

Asian Markets Rally on Hopes of Easing Measures from Beijing

Shares in China and Hong Kong rose as a broader Asian market rally gains momentum. Investors are optimistic about potential easing measures from Beijing and possible U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indices saw modest gains, despite setbacks in chip and property sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:25 IST
Asian Markets Rally on Hopes of Easing Measures from Beijing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Markets in China and Hong Kong experienced an uptick on Thursday, joining a general rally across Asia. Investor sentiment was bolstered by state media reports indicating possible easing measures from Beijing in the coming weeks. The Shanghai Composite Index increased by 0.21%, reaching 3,233.92 points by midday.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index saw a slight rise of 0.02%, with the financial sector sub-index climbing 0.41%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 0.83%, closing at 19,445.68. Across Asia, optimism prevailed as traders speculated on potential rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, prompted by subdued core inflation data.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index rose by 1.19%, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.28%. However, some sectors lagged; chip stocks fell 0.5% as the U.S. tightened export restrictions. China's property market also faced challenges, with China Vanke under increased scrutiny for its debt repayment capabilities, resulting in its yuan bonds dropping over 20%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025