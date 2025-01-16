Stellantis Sees Shipment Shrinkage in Final Quarter

Stellantis announced on Thursday that its vehicle shipments fell by 9% in the fourth quarter compared to last year, totaling 1.395 million units.

The company experienced a 28% decline in North America and a 6% drop in the Enlarged Europe region, while South America saw a 12% increase.

Despite these declines, Stellantis emphasized this as progress from the third quarter, during which global shipments fell by 20% year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)