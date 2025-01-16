Stellantis Sees Shipment Shrinkage in Final Quarter
Stellantis reported a 9% decline in vehicle shipments in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. Shipments in North America dropped by 28%, while South America experienced a 12% increase. The figures mark an improvement from the third quarter's 20% decline.
Stellantis announced on Thursday that its vehicle shipments fell by 9% in the fourth quarter compared to last year, totaling 1.395 million units.
The company experienced a 28% decline in North America and a 6% drop in the Enlarged Europe region, while South America saw a 12% increase.
Despite these declines, Stellantis emphasized this as progress from the third quarter, during which global shipments fell by 20% year-on-year.
