Left Menu

Spencer's Retail Narrows Net Loss Amid Festive Challenges

Spencer's Retail reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 47.34 crore for the December quarter, an improvement from Rs 51.20 crore a year prior. Revenue fell by 20.9% to Rs 516.97 crore, attributed to a 'soft festive quarter.' The company focused on operational metrics to achieve profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:44 IST
Spencer's Retail Narrows Net Loss Amid Festive Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Spencer's Retail has shown improvement by narrowing its consolidated net loss to Rs 47.34 crore for the December quarter, compared to Rs 51.20 crore in the same period last year. This comes despite a 20.9% decline in revenue to Rs 516.97 crore, as stated in the company's regulatory filing.

The company described the period as a 'soft festive quarter,' marked by subdued consumer spending. Total expenses decreased by 20.2%, reaching Rs 567.44 crore, down from Rs 711.54 crore a year earlier. Total income, including other income, saw a marginal decline of 21.23% to Rs 520.03 crore.

Chairman Shashwat Goenka highlighted the strong operational performance, driven by improved delivery and cost control, leading to a positive EBITDA milestone. Spencer's is focusing on core geographies and enhancing operational metrics like margins and sales productivity. The new quick delivery service, JIFFY, was launched, and the company opened two new stores, bringing its total store count with Natures Basket to 131 across 27 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025