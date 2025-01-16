Euro Zone Bonds React to Inflation Trends Amid Rate Cut Speculations

Euro zone bond yields experienced a slight increase on Thursday following a substantial drop as cooling U.S. inflation offered some relief to fixed-income markets post-global selloff. Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the benchmark for the euro zone, saw an increase of 2 basis points to 2.547%. Notably, yields had plunged by 9 basis points on Wednesday, marking their most significant daily fall since June.

Data from December revealed easing underlying inflation in the U.S., which on Wednesday prompted a sharp decline in elevated global bond yields. Italy's 10-year yield also recorded a 2 basis points increase to 3.707%, while the spread between Italian and German yields stood at 115 basis points.

Despite the momentary relief offered by core U.S. consumer price data, analysts, including Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid, noted that the report still indicated high inflation levels. Market watchers are attentive to the European Central Bank's December meeting minutes, which opened the possibility of further rate cuts, yet Germany's persistent economic challenges and looming tariff threats complicate the ECB's potential maneuvers.

