Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Recognized as a Top Employer in Africa for 2025

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) (www.CCBAGroup.com) has been awarded the prestigious Top Employer in Africa for 2025 certification by the Top Employers Institute, underscoring its dedication to creating an exceptional workplace. Additionally, CCBA’s operations in Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda earned country-level certifications, further reinforcing the company’s strong commitment to its workforce.

Natasa Prodanovic, CCBA’s Chief People and Culture Officer, attributed the accolade to the company’s unwavering focus on its employees.

“We have a people-first culture that ensures unparalleled professional development for our valued employees,” Prodanovic stated. “Our goal is to nurture potential, attract and retain high-performing talent, and invest in growth.”

CCBA’s certification comes as a result of the Top Employers Institute’s HR Best Practices Survey, which assesses organizations on key HR practices including talent strategy, work environment, employee engagement, leadership development, and well-being initiatives.

Unparalleled Growth Opportunities

The recognition highlights CCBA’s reputation as the largest bottler of Coca-Cola brands in Africa, a factor that Prodanovic believes sets it apart.

“Our people are driven to make an impact, passionate about learning, and committed to caring for others. This certification as a Top Employer reflects the strength of our commitment to being an employer of choice for professionals who wish to grow and thrive,” she added.

Employee Recognition and Impact

The company’s approach to fostering a dynamic and inclusive work environment was also highlighted. Prodanovic expressed gratitude to CCBA’s employees, stating, “Congratulations to our leaders and colleagues, and thank you for making this recognition possible.”

Additional Efforts Elevating CCBA as a Top Employer

Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives: CCBA actively promotes gender diversity and inclusion at all levels, ensuring equal opportunities for advancement. Leadership Development: Structured programs to identify and develop leadership talent across its African operations. Community Impact: Employees are encouraged to engage in initiatives that give back to local communities, reinforcing CCBA’s core values. Innovative Work Practices: Flexibility, well-being programs, and investments in technology are central to improving work-life balance.

Global and Local Impact

CCBA operates in 14 countries across Africa and employs over 17,000 people, making it a significant contributor to both local economies and global sustainability efforts. Its leadership has focused on empowering employees to grow within the organization while ensuring business excellence.

The certification as a Top Employer in Africa further validates CCBA’s commitment to being a leader not only in business but also in workplace culture. The company’s vision extends beyond profits to fostering an environment where individuals feel empowered to thrive and make a meaningful impact in their communities.

For more information, visit: www.CCBAGroup.com.