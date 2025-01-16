Tragic Waters: Migrant Lives Lost on Crossing to Canary Islands
Around 50 migrants, mostly from Pakistan, are feared drowned after a boat crossing from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands wrecked. Moroccan authorities rescued 36, while 44 Pakistanis are presumed dead. NGOs and authorities were notified of the boat's distress but could not prevent the tragedy.
In a tragic incident, up to 50 migrants, mainly Pakistanis, are feared drowned after their boat capsized en route from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, as reported by the migrant rights group Walking Borders.
On Wednesday, Moroccan authorities rescued 36 individuals from a boat that embarked on January 2 from Mauritania with 86 migrants on board, including 66 Pakistanis. Walking Borders CEO Helena Maleno confirmed that 44 Pakistanis are presumed dead.
Authorities learned of the vessel's distress on January 10, following NGO alerts, but were unable to locate it. The incident underscores the ongoing danger of the Atlantic route, which claimed 10,457 migrant lives in 2024, igniting calls for stronger action from European leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- migrants
- Canary Islands
- Spain
- drowning
- rescue
- Pakistan
- West Africa
- Atlantic
- NGO
- crisis
ALSO READ
Eight Pakistani Nationals Sentenced for Massive Drug Seizure
Tragic Escalation: Terror Strikes in Northwest Pakistan
Pakistan's Strategic Return to the UN Security Council
Mumbai court sentences eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years imprisonment in 2015 drugs seizure case.
India Urges Pakistan for Swift Release of Fishermen and Civilian Prisoners