Tragic Waters: Migrant Lives Lost on Crossing to Canary Islands

Around 50 migrants, mostly from Pakistan, are feared drowned after a boat crossing from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands wrecked. Moroccan authorities rescued 36, while 44 Pakistanis are presumed dead. NGOs and authorities were notified of the boat's distress but could not prevent the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, up to 50 migrants, mainly Pakistanis, are feared drowned after their boat capsized en route from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, as reported by the migrant rights group Walking Borders.

On Wednesday, Moroccan authorities rescued 36 individuals from a boat that embarked on January 2 from Mauritania with 86 migrants on board, including 66 Pakistanis. Walking Borders CEO Helena Maleno confirmed that 44 Pakistanis are presumed dead.

Authorities learned of the vessel's distress on January 10, following NGO alerts, but were unable to locate it. The incident underscores the ongoing danger of the Atlantic route, which claimed 10,457 migrant lives in 2024, igniting calls for stronger action from European leaders.

