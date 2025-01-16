Reliance Retail Shines Amid Festive Boost: Stellar Sales Surge!

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the retail division of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, announced an 8.75% rise in gross revenue to Rs 90,333 crore for the December quarter, thanks to a surge in festive demand. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 10%, reaching Rs 3,458 crore, highlighting a robust performance during the festive period.

The company's operational revenue saw a 7% boost, reaching Rs 79,595 crore compared to Rs 74,373 crore in the previous year. Digital and new commerce channels contributed 18% to this revenue growth, underlining the company's emphasis on modern retail methods. Meanwhile, the pre-tax profit (EBITDA) climbed 9.45% to Rs 6,828 crore.

Notable achievements included the addition of 779 new stores, bringing the total to 19,102, and a 5% increase in footfall to 29.6 crore. The registered customer base grew to 33.8 crore, solidifying Reliance Retail's status as a leading retailer. The festive quarter saw strong growth in electronics, fashion, and grocery segments, boosted by new product launches and promotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)