Collapse at Cement Factory Sparks Worker Safety Concerns

A coal hopper collapse at a cement factory in Rajgangpur, Odisha, may have trapped workers under debris. Police and a rescue team rushed to the scene to clear the debris, suspecting possible entrapment but reporting no known casualties yet. Family members await news of their loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:02 IST
  India

A coal hopper collapse at a cement factory in Rajgangpur, Odisha, has raised serious concerns for worker safety as some labourers are feared trapped under the debris. Police reports indicate that no casualties have been recorded so far, though the extent of entrapment remains uncertain.

The incident occurred while more than a dozen workers were on site, prompting immediate police intervention and debris removal efforts, aided by cranes. Inspector-in-charge Manaranjan Pradhan stated: "We suspect that some workers might have been trapped as labourers usually work under the structure."

Family members of the workers anxiously gathered outside the plant, with some alleging that their attempts to contact loved ones had gone unanswered. Both company representatives and police continue to assess the situation to determine the number of those potentially trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

