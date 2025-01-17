Left Menu

Kaushalya Logistics Expands Cement Support in Haryana with New Ambuja Depots

Kaushalya Logistics Limited announces new depots for Ambuja Cement in Haryana, enhancing logistical support. With approval from ACC&Ambuja Cement, these strategic locations will bolster service capabilities, improve inventory management, and ensure timely delivery, solidifying the company’s role as a reliable partner in the cement sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:20 IST
Kaushalya Logistics Opening New Depots Of Ambuja Cement (Adani Group) At Haryana. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kaushalya Logistics Limited has announced the inauguration of new depots for Ambuja Cement in the Haryana cities of Kurukshetra and Bhiwani. This strategic move is part of a broader plan, following the necessary approvals, to expand logistics operations in key areas within Haryana.

The new facilities will significantly enhance the company's logistics infrastructure, allowing for improved service capabilities in the region. As these depots come online, Kaushalya Logistics aims to bolster inventory management, reduce delivery times, and enhance connectivity between key industrial zones.

Managing Director Uddhav Poddar emphasized the importance of this expansion, noting it as a milestone in the partnership with Ambuja Cement. With further approvals for additional locations, Kaushalya Logistics is poised to meet growing cement demands, reinforcing its position as a dependable logistics partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

