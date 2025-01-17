Left Menu

Arijit Singh Live: Pune's First Stadium Concert Event

Pune is set to host a historic stadium concert by Arijit Singh, catering to over 35,000 music lovers. This unique event promises an unforgettable night, offering an opportunity to enjoy Arijit's hits at a grand scale. With seamless logistics, attendees are encouraged to grab their tickets for the magical evening.

Updated: 17-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:50 IST
Arijit Singh, the king of soulful melodies, is set to perform in Pune for the first-ever time at the Iconic MCA International Stadium Pune. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive audience exceeding 35,000 music enthusiasts is expected to converge in Pune for what promises to be an unforgettable night as Arijit Singh performs live. This is a unique opportunity for locals to experience his music at a grand stadium scale.

Brand owner Dr. Heramb Shelke of 2BHK Alfresco expressed excitement about the event, highlighting that the overwhelming demand necessitated securing a stadium venue to address any logistical concerns such as traffic and parking. This marks Pune's first stadium concert, aimed at delivering a memorable experience. Attendees can look forward to Arijit's popular tracks, ensuring the event remains etched in their memories.

Join this extraordinary evening featuring the largest production Arijit Singh has ever showcased. As the world's most followed artist on Spotify, Arijit Singh offers fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness his magic live. It's an event not to be missed, so mark your calendars, gather your loved ones, and secure your tickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

