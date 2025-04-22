Supreme Court Intensifies Scrutiny on Polluting Industries Near Taj Mahal

The Supreme Court has taken decisive action to address environmental concerns threatening the Taj Mahal. On Tuesday, it instructed the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to evaluate the pollution levels generated by glass industries in proximity to this iconic landmark in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan mandated NEERI to submit an affidavit detailing the timeline for completing this crucial assessment. The court also called upon all relevant government bodies, including the pollution control board, to assist NEERI in this endeavor. The bench emphasized, "We need to ascertain the extent of pollution caused by these industries. Should their impact prove detrimental, we are prepared to order the relocation of these units."

Further steps were outlined as the bench directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to form a team and examine the industries listed in the state's affidavit. An interim report, post-study of five industries, is expected to inform future directives. The court's heightened vigilance follows earlier criticism of the Taj Trapezium Zone authority regarding its environmental protection efforts around the historical site.

(With inputs from agencies.)