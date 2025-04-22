Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: BIS Internship Opportunities for Students

BIS announces internships for 500 students from partner institutions. Students in degree and diploma courses will engage in an eight-week program focusing on standardisation, quality control surveys, and site visits to various industries. This initiative aims to provide hands-on experience in manufacturing and product quality assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:09 IST
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has unveiled a new internship program targeting 500 students from its partner institutions. Announced during the Annual Convention of BIS Standardisation Chairs, this initiative aims to foster practical experience in the field of standardisation for aspiring professionals.

Participants will be drawn from four-year degree courses, five-year integrated degrees, postgraduate, and diploma programs. The comprehensive eight-week internship promises exposure to pre-standardisation work within key industries, alongside QCO (Quality Control Order) compliance surveys performed in collaboration with BIS offices. Additionally, students will embark on site visits to large-scale units, MSMEs, and testing laboratories.

Through this program, students will deeply engage in manufacturing and testing processes to study the intricacies of raw materials, in-process controls, and other pivotal aspects of product quality and conformity assessment. This hands-on approach aims to empower students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their future careers.

