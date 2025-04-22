Left Menu

Simone Biles: Future at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Uncertain

Simone Biles, the world's most decorated gymnast, remains uncertain about her participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. After a triumphant comeback in Paris 2024, the toll of competition weighs heavily as she considers her future involvement, whether as a competitor or spectator.

Simone Biles
  • Country:
  • France

Simone Biles, renowned as the most decorated gymnast in history, has not yet made her decision regarding participation in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. In the 2024 Games, Biles secured gold in team, all-around, and vault competitions, marking an impressive return after stepping back from the Tokyo events three years prior.

Speaking to French sports daily L'Equipe, Biles expressed her current ambivalence: "I have accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, I would really need to be thrilled by it." With a total of seven Olympic golds to her name, she indicated that the allure of the Los Angeles Games is strong, but whether she'll compete or spectate remains undecided.

Biles, 28, noted the increasing challenge of competing as age and physical toll from the Paris competitions took a noticeable effect on her health. She recounted, "At the end of the competition, I went back to the village, I took the elevator, and my body literally collapsed - I got sick for 10 days..." Her future participation remains uncertain as she contemplates her next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

