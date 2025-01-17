Suzuki Motorcycle India Accelerates Towards Electric and Flex Fuel Future with E-Access Launch

In a bold move towards sustainable mobility, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) unveiled its first electric scooter, the e-Access, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. This significant launch aligns with the company's commitment to carbon neutrality and electric mobility expansion in India.

Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki highlighted India as a key market, emphasizing a strategy of superior value products and customer satisfaction. The launch of GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel, compliant with E85 fuel, reflects their focused shift towards greener alternatives while retaining traditional combustion with improved efficiency.

The e-Access offers notable specifications, including a 3.07 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, 95 km range, and advanced charging options. Additionally, SMIPL introduced the Access scooter, featuring modern digital conveniences and a traditional yet efficient engine design, reinforcing its spectrum of mobility theme.

(With inputs from agencies.)