RINL Revitalized: Government Approves Rs 11,440 Crore Revival Package

The Indian government has approved a Rs 11,440 crore package to revive the struggling Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's corporate entity. This infusion aims to resolve legacy issues and modernize the plant, benefiting Andhra Pradesh's economy and strengthening India's steel sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:49 IST
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL/File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a revival package of Rs 11,440 crore for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. This important approval, Vaishnaw stated, addresses RINL's historical challenges.

With Rs 10,300 crore allocated for fresh equity infusion and Rs 1,140 crore for converting working capital loans into preferred share capital, the package promises significant economic benefits for both RINL employees and Andhra Pradesh's economy. It aims to modernize the plant and secure raw materials, conducive to relaunching full operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the VSP's importance in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, indicating a commitment to bolster the steel sector. RINL, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Steel, is crucial for India's infrastructure and manufacturing sectors. Local leaders have long advocated for this support, highlighting its broader regional impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

