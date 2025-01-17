Left Menu

India's Road Ahead: Accelerating EV Adoption with Battery Swapping Guidelines

The India Battery Swapping Association (IBSA) has praised the power ministry's new guidelines on battery swapping, predicting a reduction in initial costs for customers and an enhanced uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The guidelines aim to foster a robust battery swapping infrastructure as part of India's approach to sustainable e-mobility.

Updated: 17-01-2025 19:17 IST
  • India

In a significant move to bolster the electric vehicle (EV) sector, the India Battery Swapping Association (IBSA) has lauded the power ministry's latest guidelines on battery swapping and charging stations. The guidelines, released on January 10, aim to lower customer costs and increase the adoption of EVs across the country.

These guidelines are a pioneering step towards a sustainable battery swapping framework, addressing the needs of EVs with swappable batteries. They are directed at battery swapping and charging station operators nationwide, as noted by the IBSA.

According to Dilip Chenoy, IBSA's Advisor, this initiative gives customers more options and could significantly drive down ownership and operational costs, eventually boosting EV adoption. The move is also seen as a stride towards achieving the e-mobility benchmarks set for India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

