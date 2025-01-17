India's Road Ahead: Accelerating EV Adoption with Battery Swapping Guidelines
The India Battery Swapping Association (IBSA) has praised the power ministry's new guidelines on battery swapping, predicting a reduction in initial costs for customers and an enhanced uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The guidelines aim to foster a robust battery swapping infrastructure as part of India's approach to sustainable e-mobility.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bolster the electric vehicle (EV) sector, the India Battery Swapping Association (IBSA) has lauded the power ministry's latest guidelines on battery swapping and charging stations. The guidelines, released on January 10, aim to lower customer costs and increase the adoption of EVs across the country.
These guidelines are a pioneering step towards a sustainable battery swapping framework, addressing the needs of EVs with swappable batteries. They are directed at battery swapping and charging station operators nationwide, as noted by the IBSA.
According to Dilip Chenoy, IBSA's Advisor, this initiative gives customers more options and could significantly drive down ownership and operational costs, eventually boosting EV adoption. The move is also seen as a stride towards achieving the e-mobility benchmarks set for India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCC Prepares Cadets for 'Viksit Bharat' with Revised Training and Expansions
Empowering Rural India: Modi's Vision for a Viksit Bharat
Empowering Youth: Gujarat's Role in Building a Viksit Bharat
Next 25 years very crucial for India and Delhi; these years will witness India becoming 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi at BJP rally in Rohini.
Empowering India's Youth: The Backbone of a Viksit Bharat by 2047