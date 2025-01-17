Left Menu

Equity Boost for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: A Step Toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant equity support of more than Rs 10,000 crore for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, emphasizing its crucial role in the vision of a self-reliant India. This decision underscores the strategic importance of the steel sector in India's economic framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:50 IST
Equity Boost for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: A Step Toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant financial support move on Friday, allocating more than Rs 10,000 crore in equity for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. This step highlights the steel sector's pivotal role in achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or a self-reliant India.

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant holds a significant place in the hearts of many in Andhra Pradesh, Modi remarked on the social platform X. He reiterated the plant's strategic importance in India's economic landscape.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, the decision to provide substantial equity support aimed to bolster the steel industry, highlighting its strategic significance in the broader push toward national self-sufficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025