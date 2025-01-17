Left Menu

Hyundai Unveils the Cutting-Edge CRETA Electric SUV

Hyundai Motor India launched the innovative Hyundai CRETA Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, marking a pivotal shift in the electric SUV market. Priced at Rs 1,799,000, this vehicle boasts advanced features, including sustainable interiors, fast charging, and intelligent design, promising efficiency and comfort.

Hyundai CRETA Electric (Image: HMIL). Image Credit: ANI
Hyundai Motor India has pulled the wraps off its much-anticipated CRETA Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, held in the nation's capital. Unveiled at an introductory price point of Rs 1,799,000, the Hyundai CRETA Electric stakes its claim as a game-changer in the burgeoning electric SUV market.

This state-of-the-art vehicle features Active Air Flaps designed to bolster energy efficiency while aiding in the cooling of vehicle components and enhancing aerodynamics. The interior combines premium comfort with cutting-edge smart technology, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to innovation.

The CRETA Electric impresses with a dual-tone Granite Gray and Dark Navy color theme, accompanied by ambient lighting that envelops the floating console in soothing ocean blue hues. Notably, the seats are crafted from environmentally-friendly materials, including fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles and artificial leather crafted from corn extract.

Central to the futuristic cockpit design is a 26.03 cm (10.25") dual curvilinear HD infotainment screen, providing critical EV-specific data. Inside, the 2610 mm long wheelbase ensures ample comfort, offering generous legroom, knee room, headroom, and shoulder room for all passengers.

Additional features include a battery heater enhancing cold-weather performance and efficient charging capabilities, with the vehicle able to charge from 10% to 100% in just four hours using an 11 kW smart connected wallbox charger, operable via the myHyundai app. The fast DC charging option delivers an 80% charge in a swift 58 minutes.

Hyundai's global Pixel design language is evident in the CRETA Electric, crafting a bold, modern SUV aesthetic that seamlessly marries style with advanced technology. This launch marks yet another milestone in Hyundai's ambitious journey towards leading the electric vehicle segment. (ANI)

