SA Mourns Envoy Mtshotshisa, A Lifelong Revolutionary and Diplomatic Giant

South Africa and the broader African continent are mourning the death of Ambassador Zolani Mtshotshisa, a veteran of the anti-apartheid struggle and South Africa’s envoy to Côte d’Ivoire, who passed away in hospital on 18 April 2025. His passing has prompted a flood of tributes from political leaders, comrades, and institutions who hailed him as a disciplined revolutionary, intellectual, and devoted public servant.

A Devoted Diplomat and Bridge Builder

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, expressed profound sorrow over Mtshotshisa’s death, describing him as a committed diplomat who worked tirelessly to strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire.

“Ambassador Mtshotshisa worked tirelessly to promote South Africa’s engagements with Côte d'Ivoire, including facilitating the November 2023 re-launch of the South African Airways Johannesburg to Abidjan route,” Lamola said in a statement. “His diplomatic efforts enhanced political, economic, and cultural ties between our nations.”

Under his ambassadorship, South Africa’s mission in Côte d’Ivoire gained new momentum, marked by cooperation in trade, governance, and development programs. His efforts contributed to South Africa’s growing diplomatic footprint in West Africa, rooted in mutual respect and solidarity.

Early Life: Formed by Resistance

Born in 1958 in Duncan Village, East London, Zolani Mtshotshisa’s life was marked from the start by the injustices of apartheid. His family was forcibly relocated to Mdantsane, one of the largest townships in South Africa, under the apartheid regime’s brutal spatial segregation policies.

He attended Mzomhle High School in Mdantsane, where his political consciousness and activism took root. In the volatile atmosphere of the late 1970s, especially after the death of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko in 1977, Mtshotshisa became a target of the apartheid Security Branch for his political activities. This period marked a turning point, solidifying his resolve to join the liberation struggle.

Exile and Revolutionary Training

In 1979, he left South Africa for exile in Lesotho and soon joined the underground structures of the African National Congress (ANC). His dedication caught the attention of ANC leaders, including the late Chris Hani. From Lesotho, he moved to Lusaka, Zambia, where he became involved with Radio Freedom—the ANC’s clandestine broadcasting station. There, he was mentored by influential ANC leaders such as Khathu Joel Netshitenzhe and Pallo Jordan, gaining valuable political training and media skills.

Mtshotshisa later continued his studies in Hungary and the German Democratic Republic (GDR), earning a qualification in journalism. His scholarly pursuits were marked by a deep love for literature, history, and ideology—attributes that would define his contributions to ANC communication strategies.

Revolutionary Work Across Africa

After completing his studies, Mtshotshisa resumed work with Radio Freedom in Tanzania before moving to Zimbabwe, where he played a key role in expanding the ANC’s regional communications infrastructure. His work was vital in keeping the voice of the movement alive, countering apartheid propaganda, and galvanizing international support.

He returned to South Africa in 1991 after the ANC was unbanned and the country began its transition to democracy. His homecoming marked the beginning of a new chapter of service, as he moved seamlessly from underground activism to public service, embodying the values of transformation and ethical governance.

Ambassadorial Role and Legacy

His appointment as South Africa’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire was a culmination of decades of experience, leadership, and ideological clarity. Colleagues describe him as a quiet giant—principled, humble, and effective. He was particularly admired for his intellect, strategic thinking, and unwavering belief in the Pan-African ideal of unity and liberation.

“He personified the discipline, sacrifice, and visionary leadership of his generation,” the ANC said in a tribute. “Ambassador Mtshotshisa’s contributions transcended politics—he was a nation builder, a continental servant, and a beacon of integrity.”

A Profound Loss

The African National Congress and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation have both extended condolences to his family, comrades, and the diplomatic community. The funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.

As the nation reflects on his legacy, Mtshotshisa’s life stands as a testament to the power of commitment, courage, and conscience. From a young activist in apartheid South Africa to an ambassador shaping the continent’s diplomatic path, his journey will continue to inspire generations to come.