Sky High Celebrations: Surya Kiran's Aerial Tribute to Shaurya Diwas

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team dazzled during a rehearsal for the Patna airshow scheduled for Wednesday. Set against the scenic banks of the River Ganga, students were the focus of this breathtaking display.

The main event marks Shaurya Diwas, commemorating Indian freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh's victory. The airshow, featuring nine state-of-the-art Hawk-132 aircraft, promises to be a visual spectacle.

To accommodate the crowd and ensure smooth traffic flow, the Patna authorities have arranged several parking zones and adjusted the traffic system. Prominent figures like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are expected to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)