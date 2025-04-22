Left Menu

Sky High Celebrations: Surya Kiran's Aerial Tribute to Shaurya Diwas

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force conducted a rehearsal for the upcoming Patna airshow, which marks Shaurya Diwas. Nine Hawk-132 aircraft performed aerobatics dedicated to students. The show celebrates Babu Veer Kunwar Singh’s victory. Traffic arrangements have been made for expected large gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:47 IST
The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team dazzled during a rehearsal for the Patna airshow scheduled for Wednesday. Set against the scenic banks of the River Ganga, students were the focus of this breathtaking display.

The main event marks Shaurya Diwas, commemorating Indian freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh's victory. The airshow, featuring nine state-of-the-art Hawk-132 aircraft, promises to be a visual spectacle.

To accommodate the crowd and ensure smooth traffic flow, the Patna authorities have arranged several parking zones and adjusted the traffic system. Prominent figures like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are expected to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

